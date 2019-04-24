  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethesda, DC, DC news, fire tunnels, Murder Trial, nuclear bunker, Rockville, tunnel network on fire, wealthy stock trader trial begins

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Jurors have resumed deliberating in the trial of a wealthy stock trader charged with murder in the fire death of a man who was helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker beneath a Maryland home.

The 12 jurors deliberated for more than two hours Tuesday after hearing attorneys’ closing arguments in the case against 27-year-old Daniel Beckwitt. He’s charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra.

Daniel Beckwitt

Defense attorney Robert Bonsib told jurors Khafra’s death was an accident, not a crime.

Montgomery County prosecutor Marybeth Ayres said Beckwitt sacrificed safety for secrecy and created the “death trap” conditions that prevented Khafra from escaping the trash-filled house in Bethesda, a Washington suburb.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s