BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was shot in Southeast Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Dallas Court to investigate reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds. A medic was summoned and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.