BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized on Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Lakewood Ave. around 9:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
