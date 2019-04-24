  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Lakewood Ave. around 9:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

