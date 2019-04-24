



New red light and speed cameras were installed along several Baltimore roadways Tuesday.

The cameras are a part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System (ATVES).

Six new speed cameras were also activated Tuesday around school zones. They operate Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. all year long. The fine is $40.

The six new school zone speed cameras include:

4700 block of Hillen Road to 5200 Perring Parkway – Northwood Elementary School, Lois T. Murray Elementary School

5400 to 5700 block of South Hilton Street – Unseld’s School, Sarah M. Roach Elementary School, Green Street Academy

4600 to 4700 block of Reisterstown Road – Baltimore Junior Academy

1 to 200 block of South Monroe Street – Samuel Morse Elementary School

1300 to 1400 block of West Franklin St. EB – Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts

1300 to 1400 block of West Mulberry St. WB – Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Five new red light cameras were added Tuesday, using stationary cameras that use sensors with traffic control signals to record motor vehicles entering an intersection during a red light signal.

Those cameras are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the fine is $75 for an offense.

The five new red-light cameras will be installed at the following intersections:

Cold Spring Lane and Falls Road

Eastern Avenue and Patterson Park Avenue

North Avenue and North Wolfe Street

Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street

Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fayette Street

Baltimore’s ATVES uses automated speed, red light and commercial vehicle height monitoring system cameras to promote safe driving habits in the City, a Department of Transportation release said.

Another system camera is used to record images of commercial vehicles traveling on a truck restricted roadway, which are posted and signed in Baltimore City.

The vehicle’s height conveys to the monitoring system that the vehicle passing the camera is a truck. When a truck is detected by a camera system, photos and video are taken of the truck from the front to get the registration identification of the vehicle’s cab.

Vehicle height monitoring systems cameras are operational 24 hours a day, every day of the year, where posted (signed).

The fine for a Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring system violation is: First Offense – Warning, Second Offense – $125.00, Third or Subsequent Offenses – $250.00 each.

To learn more about Baltimore’s ATVES program visit: https://transportation.baltimorecity.gov/atvesprogram.