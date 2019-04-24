BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured and one was killed in three shootings overnight in Baltimore.
The first shooting happened Tuesday around 10:32 p.m. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Pulaski Street where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was identified as 41-year-old West Cager.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
The second shooting happened a few hours later around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the 800 block of McAleer Court. A 27-year-old man had been shot and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
A few minutes later at 1:27 a.m. police were called to a shooting at the 5300 block of Valiquet Avenue. A 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the two non-fatal shootings to call 410-396-2221.
Same old same old in corrupt HOODRAT ridden Baltimore City! Shootings, murders and violent crimes! Democratic liberals STILL collecting those paychecks for doing NOTHING!! You fools who voted these useless corrupt DEMOCRATIC politicians in must be so proud! Baltimore city the PIT!!
Your doing a NICE job Police Commissioner… NOT! Maybe we should bring more of your buddy’s up from Texas to get on that HIGH DOLLAR PAYROLL with the others, nothing changed the city is still imploding!
When you think you might get around to doing something about the endless violent crimes in HOODRAT haven??