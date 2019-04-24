Comments
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured in Baltimore County from a dog bite following an aggressive dog incident, according to officials.
Police were called to the 4500 block of Scotts Level Court on Wednesday afternoon for a report of an aggressive dog.
One adult and one juvenile were injured during the incident. The juvenile was taken to Johns Hopkins for treatment.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Baltimore County Police have called animal control and are working to contain the dog.
