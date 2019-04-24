Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — One person suffered burn injuries after a garage fire in Harford County on Wednesday evening.
The Aberdeen Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Maple Ave. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a garage fire.
Crews arrived at the scene and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating this incident.
