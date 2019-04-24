  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Nylea Chesley, 26, of Parkville, went missing around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chesley has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a GBMC logo, a black shirt with a GBMC logo and gray pants.

Chesley has several tattoos including the name, “Michael” on her left arm and, “Nylea” on her left wrist.

She is possibly driving a black 2016 Chrysler 200.

