BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Nylea Chesley, 26, of Parkville, went missing around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Chesley has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a GBMC logo, a black shirt with a GBMC logo and gray pants.
Chesley has several tattoos including the name, “Michael” on her left arm and, “Nylea” on her left wrist.
She is possibly driving a black 2016 Chrysler 200.
