ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a report of a shooting earlier Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis.
Officers responded at around 2:18 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the unit block of Bens Drive.
Officers found a man suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A man was seen running away from Bens Drive toward Victor Parkway. Police responded to Georgetown East Elementary School to inform the school of the incident in the area.
Officers remained present through the end of the school day and assisted with dismissal out of caution.
Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside on Bens Drive.
This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.
You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.
If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.