BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were rushed to the hospital just after takeoff at Baltimore Washington International Marshall Airport, due to an “unknown odor” onboard Wednesday.
A precautionary alert was released regarding a Spirit Airlines flight at the airport Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the plane which landed without incident. It was then taxied to a gate.
