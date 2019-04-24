Filed Under:baltimore washington international marshall airport, BWI Marshall airport, BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department, Spirit Airlines


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were rushed to the hospital just after takeoff at Baltimore Washington International Marshall Airport, due to an “unknown odor” onboard Wednesday.

A precautionary alert was released regarding a Spirit Airlines flight at the airport Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the plane which landed without incident. It was then taxied to a gate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s