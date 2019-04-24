TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of students at Towson University took a stand against targeted hate groups.
The group joined Council for Islamic Relations and university leaders for a Unity Rally in response to the targeted hate group that stood on campus grounds last week- targeting the LGBTQ+ community and Muslims.
The message on campus was simple- students want a safe place to learn and grow, and hate is not allowed on their campus.
“Knowledge alone will not stop hate, we need action- this is not the time to sit on the sidelines, this is not the time to be quiet and complacent, this is a time to roll up our sleeves,” said Dr. Zainab Chaudry, with CAIR.
The group that descended on Towson University’s campus last week, a small group with signs that targeted Muslims, Jewish people, the LGBTQ+ community and women, called themselves, “Bible Believers”.
At times, they pointed at the students and called them racial slurs.
A message of hate that students like Jordan Lean said is not allowed on campus.
“We’re still moving forward to make sure we’re mending broken hearts, we’re fixing the pain they brought on to campus and it won’t go ignored,” Lean said.
Campus leaders said Wednesday they will do their part to make sure students and faculty feel included and safe on campus.