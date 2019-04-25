LATESTBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Physically, Mentally Able To Make Decisions, Attorney Says
OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Two children and one adult sustained injuries in a car crash in Overlea on Thursday evening.

One child sustained serious injuries and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

Crews extricated an adult patient who suffered serious injuries.

Baltimore County Police said the crash happened in the 7100 block of Bel Air Road in Overlea.

Bel Air road is shut down in both directions at this time.

Police are urging commuters to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

