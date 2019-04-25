Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Baltimore after a shooting Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of St. Stephens Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.