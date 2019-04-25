WHITE HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Troopers are investigating a crash in which a 43-year-old man died Thursday morning.
At around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of MD Route 23 and White Hall Road.
Police said a Dodge van, driven by Michael Ciarpella, 64, of Jarrettsville, was stopped on northbound MD Rt. 23 preparing to make a left turn onto White Hall Road.
A Chevrolet Astro Van, driven by James McDonald, 66, of Fallston, Md., struck the rear of the Dodge van, forcing it into the path of a Ford van.
The Ford, driven by Joseph Wheeler, 31, of Stewartstown, PA., was driving south on Rt. 23 and collided with the Dodge van.
Ciarpella, the driver of the Dodge, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by helicopter.
The passenger of the Dodge van, Mark Griffiths, 43, of Monkton, was taken by ambulance to York Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Wheeler and McDonald were the only occupants of their cars and refused treatment.
No charges have been filed at this time, troopers continue to investigate to determine the cause of Griffith’s death.
Rt. 23 was closed for approximately three hours.