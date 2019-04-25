GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man has been charged with arson in a 2018 boat fire case, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Eric Kulski reported his 2002 Caravelle Boat missing from Stoney Creek to the Department of Natural Resources on Sept. 19, 2018.
The vessel was later found capsized in the Patapsco River near Sparrows Point with fire damage.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the boat’s damage to be incendiary and proceeded to open a joint criminal investigation with the Department of Natural Resources police.
Kulski was issued a district court summons on April 24, 2019, after it was determined that he intentionally set his boat on fire before abandoning it in the river.
Kulski is charged with second degree arson which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
He is also charged with numerous misdemeanor crimes.
Kulski is scheduled to appear in Baltimore County District Court on May 31, 2019.