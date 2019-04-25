LATESTBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Physically, Mentally Able To Make Decisions, Attorney Says
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and the National Aquarium will present a special pop-up performance in the Aquarium’s Blacktip Reef exhibit on Friday.

The performance will feature musicians of the BSO performing “Hornpipe” from Handel’s Water Music under the baton of BSO Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh.

During the concert, Hersh will invite Aquarium visitors to lead the Orchestra.

The BSO performs annually for more than 350,000 people throughout the State of Maryland.

