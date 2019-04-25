BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After FBI and IRS agents raided Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s house, City Hall and other locations early Thursday morning, new and resounding calls for her resignation have poured out of the state.

Shortly after the raids were announced, Gov. Larry Hogan officially called for her resignation.

“On April 1, I directed the state prosecutor to investigate the disturbing allegations surrounding Mayor Catherine Pugh’s questionable financial dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System. Today, Federal law enforcement agents are raiding Baltimore’s City Hall, the homes of Mayor Catherine Pugh and the office of her attorney.”

He continued saying Baltimore needs “strong and responsible leadership,” and that the mayor has lost the public’s trust.

“She is clearly not fit to lead,” He said. “For the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign,” He concluded.

Rep. Elijah Cummings stayed quiet until around 1 p.m., urging Mayor Pugh to put the best interests of the City and its residents first.

“I urge Mayor Pugh to put the best interests of the City and its residents first and foremost. Baltimore needs and deserves leadership that is above reproach and which can lead the City forward in ways that engender the trust and confidence of all essential stakeholders. No one questions Mayor Pugh’s passion for Baltimore City and its citizens. At the same time, the circumstances now require that she also provide an example of accountability for those same people. We all want her health to be restored and to now focus on these very grave matters that have everything to do with her personal business endeavors and nothing to do with the priorities of the City of Baltimore.”

City Councilman Brandon Scott said he was focusing on the city, but also called for her to leave the office.

“Shortly after 7 a.m. this morning I was notified that the FBI was conducting raids at the home of Mayor Pugh and her office at City Hall. Mayor Pugh should resign immediately. Baltimore needs to move forward and heal from this embarrassment. Baltimore is a great and resilient city, but we can’t waste anymore time on this issue,” said Scott. “There are many important issues in front of us that require the complete attention of a full-time Mayor. Our focus must continue to be fighting crime and improving the schools in our city.”

Also chiming in was 2020 mayoral candidate and former federal and city prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah, who said Baltimore has had too many “disgraceful headlines”