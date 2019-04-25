Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Coast Guard officer from Maryland accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of Democrats and journalists could be released on bail, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Christopher Hasson was indicted in February of firearms and drug charges. Prosecutors said he was planning a domestic terror attack targeting Democrats and journalists.
But since he has not been charged with any terrorism-related offenses his attorney’s fought for him to be released.
Charging documents claimed Hasson “wanted to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen,”
His attorney wrote a letter stating prosecutors informed the court they do not plan to seek any additional charges.