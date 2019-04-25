COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police have arrested a Columbia woman in the death of her newborn child in November 2018.
Moira Akers, 38, of Carved Stone in Columbia, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Police were called to Howard County General Hospital on November 1 after Akers was taken from her home by paramedics.
Police learned that Akers had recently given birth inside her home. Investigators responded to the home and found a male newborn in a zipped plastic bag under blankets in a closet. The baby was dead.
A recent autopsy report classified the death as a homicide, saying the infant was full-term and alive at birth.
The official cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation and exposure.
Akers’ internet search history revealed many searches on how to terminate a pregnancy.
Akers was arrested at her home Wednesday night and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.