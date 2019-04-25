



Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of 17-year-old Dawnta Harris, one of four teens charged in the death of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio.

Witnesses were primarily forensic experts as the prosecution builds its case against Harris, who is being tried as an adult.

Caprio ordered Harris out of a stolen Jeep last year in Baltimore County. The prosecution alleged that he deliberately ran over her.

An assistant medical examiner showed the jury autopsy photos and described the injuries that claimed Caprio’s life.

Detectives and other experts used fingerprinting and digital data retrieval to show a step by step process to put Harris in the Jeep.

The jury will soon hear from the lead detective, a key witness in the case.

“The most important presentation that the state is going to make will be Detective Barton,” Warren Brown, a defense attorney, said. “He has yet to comment. He took the statement of Dawnta and he will formally introduce the body camera footage of Officer Caprio.”

The jury briefly saw the footage from Caprio’s body camera during the prosecution’s opening statements.

There will likely be more testimony from more experts and witnesses as the trial continues.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook