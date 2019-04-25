



The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service raided Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s house and City Hall Thursday morning.

The FBI confirmed that agents from the FBI Baltimore Office and the IRS Criminal Division are executing court-authorized search warrants. Agents also arrived at Maryland Center for Adult Training, one of Pugh’s businesses and the home of one of her aides, Gary Brown Jr. Brown was fired Wednesday by Acting Mayor Jack Young.

Several agents were seen walking into Mayor Pugh’s house and City Hall wearing FBI and IRS windbreakers and carrying suitcases. At one point an agent walked into Pugh’s home with a case of water.

A woman, who neighbors told WJZ was her attorney, walked into Pugh’s house.

Baltimore City solicitor told WJZ’s Mike Hellgren he was not told about the raid at City Hall, but instead found out from a news alert. Agents removed a number of documents from City Hall.

Acting Mayor Jack Young has not yet made a comment.

City solicitor said he knew nothing of the FBI raid on city hall “heard it in a news flash” @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/zToZYj1DGi — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 25, 2019

Mayor Pugh had been on indefinite leave since April 1. She said she is recovering from pneumonia.

Looks like they’re in for the long haul at Mayor #CatherinePugh’s home. 2 #FBI agents and an #IRS agent brought a case of water into her #Ashburton home as they execute search warrants. pic.twitter.com/k7BJZQMLiU — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 25, 2019

Pugh is under fire for receiving half a million dollars from the University of Maryland Medical System for her “Healthy Holly” children’s book while serving on the system’s board.

She also received money for her book from other entities that do business with the city.

Officials are reviewing deals with at least three businesses: Carefirst, Kaiser Permanente and Ariel Investments.

WJZ confirmed that Ariel Investments paid Pugh $3,600 for 400 “Healthy Holly” books to distribute at a 2013 conference in which she spoke.

In September of 2017, at a Black Corporate Directors Conference sponsored by Ariel, paid for Pugh to attend the California conference.

Five months later, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved a $40 million contract with Ariel.

City Councilman Brandon M. Scott called again for Pugh’s resignation.

“Shortly after 7 a.m. this morning I was notified that the FBI was conducting raids at the home of Mayor Pugh and her office at City Hall. Mayor Pugh should resign immediately. Baltimore needs to move forward and heal from this embarrassment. Baltimore is a great and resilient city, but we can’t waste anymore time on this issue,” said Scott. “There are many important issues in front of us that require the complete attention of a full time Mayor. Our focus must continue to be fighting crime and improving the schools in our city.”

