BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is at Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s house and City Hall Thursday morning.
The FBI confirmed that agents from the FBI Baltimore Office and the IRS Criminal Division are executing court authorized search warrants. Agents also arrived at Maryland Center for Adult Training, one of Mayor Pugh’s businesses and the home of one of her aids.
Mayor Pugh has been on indefinite leave for the past four weeks as she recovers from pneumonia.
Pugh is under fire for receiving half a million dollars from the University of Maryland Medical System for her “Healthy Holly” children’s book while serving on the system’s board. She also received money for her book from other entities that do business with the city.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.