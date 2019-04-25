LATESTBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Physically, Mentally Able To Make Decisions, Attorney Says
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Family Dollar, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s back!

Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening on Green Mount Ave. in Baltimore.

The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers, coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.

There will be a grand re-opening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment.

The first 50 customers will also receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

Family Dollar spokesperson Jim Van Slyke issued a statement, saying:

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Baltimore community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store. The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s