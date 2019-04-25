BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s back!
Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening on Green Mount Ave. in Baltimore.
The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers, coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
There will be a grand re-opening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment.
The first 50 customers will also receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
Family Dollar spokesperson Jim Van Slyke issued a statement, saying:
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Baltimore community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store. The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.