



— The parents of a Texas boy are “very upset” after a school administrator allegedly took a sharpie to their son’s head.

It happened last week after seventh-grader Juelz Trice arrived at Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland with an “M” shape shaved into his fade haircut.

While Pearland Independent School District’s dress code does say “extreme hairstyles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed,” it does not say what administrators should do if violates the code, KTRK reported.

Trice said he was given two choices: go to in-school-suspension or color it in with a marker. According to a Facebook post by his mother, Angela Washington, Trice ended up with a marker on his head.

“When it first happened, I was very upset because I didn’t find out until after he got off the bus and he got into the car and said, ‘Look what they did to my head,'” Washington told KTRK.

Washington says the administrator behind the coloring, an assistant principal, did call her afterwards and said after thinking about it, he realized he shouldn’t have handled things that way.

“They were very apologetic, but it still happened,” she said. “You know, for an adult, no one should think that’s the correct way to handle a situation.”

The administrator is currently on administrative leave and further action is forthcoming, official said.

“What they done to my son was wrong and somebody needs to pay for it some type of way,” said Dante Trice, the boy’s father.