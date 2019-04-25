



The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a weekend closure of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway as part of the Triple Bridges Replacement Project.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said that a complete closure of the BW Parkway is necessary for the demolition of the Annapolis Road Bridge superstructure.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday both north and southbound MD-295 will be closed for through traffic between Busch Street and I-695 with detours in effect.

This portion of MD-295 will remain closed throughout the weekend for the bridge demolition activities and will be reopened to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, all southbound Russell Street traffic destined for MD-295 will be detoured onto I-95 South. and all northbound MD-295 traffic will be diverted onto I-695 to I-95 north.

While this portion of MD-295 is closed for demolition activities, various access ramps to MD-295 will also be closed to prevent traffic from approaching the work zone, including:

Southbound I-95 ramp to MD-295 south

Eastbound Monroe Street ramp to MD-295 south

Manokin Street ramp to MD-295 south

Annapolis Road ramp to MD-295 south

I-695 exit ramps to MD-295 north

Once MD-295 reopens on Monday, full-time single lane closures will be in effect along both northbound and southbound MD-295 in the vicinity of Annapolis Road Bridge.

This portion of MD-295 will be reduced to two lanes of travel in each direction through the fall of 2020.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said that citizens are encouraged to allow additional commute time and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

