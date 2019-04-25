BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted by a jury of first degree felony murder, attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in relation to the attempted armed robbery and shooting death of 15-year-old Tyrese Davis.

Craig Williams, 24, was convicted on those charges and is facing life in prison.

On August 8, 2017, police were called to the 1600 block of West Franklin Street for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered Davis lying in an alley bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A medic was called to the scene and the victim was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

A witness told officers that a man stepped out of the passenger side of a vehicle as they were walking on West Franklin Street, brandished a handgun and told them to “kick it out.”

The witness told officers that he and Davis split up and ran in different directions.

The witness said he heard gunfire, and when he went back to look for Davis, he found him in the alley suffering from the gunshot wound.

On August 19, 2017, Williams was arrested on a warrant and found in possession of a handgun.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for May 20, 2019. He faces life without the possibility of parole for his crimes.