



A Maryland woman was falsely identified as an ISIS terrorist by the Sri Lankan government Thursday following the Easter Sunday attacks.

Amara Majeed took to her own Facebook major to defend herself.

“Hello everyone! I have this morning been FALSELY identified by the Sri Lankan government as one of the ISIS terrorists that have committed the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka. What a thing to wake up to! This is obviously completely false and frankly, considering that our communities are already greatly afflicted with issues of surveillance, I don’t need more false accusations and scrutiny. Please stop implicating and associating me with these horrific attacks. And next time, be more diligent about releasing such information that has the potential to deeply violate someone’s family and community.”

An image of Majeed was shared and identified as Abdul Cater Fathima Khadhiya, a suspected terrorist.

.@AzzamAmeen,@SriLankaPolice2,@USAmbSLM should clarify this!Hate to see any conspiracy theories,same girl who wrote a letter blasting @realDonaldTrump for his hate speech against Muslims.Becoz We dont want another Libya,Syria,Iraq for my country to be.#SriLankaTerrorAttacks #lka pic.twitter.com/B6gv9dg0Pi — Palinda Wickramasinghe (පාලින්ද) (@palinda_colombo) April 25, 2019

Officials apologized an hour after her post.

UPDATE: Sri Lankan police issues apology for wrongly using my photographs in the WANTED list of terror suspects.#EasterSundayAttacksSL #SriLankaAttack #SriLanka #SriLankaBlasts pic.twitter.com/ClejPkh6OF — Amara Majeed (@AmaraMajeed1) April 25, 2019

The Baltimore Sun reports Majeed was a 2015 graduate of Towson High School. That was the image released. She currently is a student at Brown University. Majeed is a Muslim American activist who was named one of BBC and the founder of the Hijab Project.

Majeed has not responded to a request for comment.

The Easter Sunday bombings killed 290 people including at least four Americans. One of those Americans was a Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa, a 5th grader student at Sidwell Friends school in DC.

‘I Never Should Have Let Him Get On That Plane’ | DC 5th Grader Among Americans Killed In Sri Lanka Terrorist Attack

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan government apologized for not getting ahead of intelligence about the attacks. The bombing suspects remain at large and religious services were cancelled around the county.

Police seek public assistance to arrest several Easter Sunday attack suspects pic.twitter.com/rdLJen7jel — Sri Lanka Police (@SriLankaPolice2) April 25, 2019

Read more on CBS News.