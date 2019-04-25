OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Aquarium released a rehabilitated seal Thursday morning into the Atlantic Ocean.
Sally Ride, named after the first woman in space, was rescued in February after she was found stranded on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
At the time she was in critical condition — displaying signs of dehydration, parasitic infection and a severe seal lice infestation.
Sally, under the care of the aquarium’s Animal Rescue and Health teams, was treated with IV fluids, anti-inflammatory medications and oral antibiotics.
Her seal lice cleared up and she began to gain weight.
“Sally has especially enjoyed spending time in her pool interacting with enrichment devices, where she has developed excellent swimming and foraging skills before returning to the ocean,” the aquarium said.
Sally was released in Ocean City Thursday morning.