LATESTBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Physically, Mentally Able To Make Decisions, Attorney Says
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Patapsco Valley State Park, Talkers


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the entrance of Patapsco Valley State Park.

At around 3:45 p.m. a man was located deceased near the entrance to Patapsco Valley State Park.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s