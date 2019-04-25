Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the entrance of Patapsco Valley State Park.
At around 3:45 p.m. a man was located deceased near the entrance to Patapsco Valley State Park.
This investigation is still ongoing.
