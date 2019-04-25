LATESTBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Physically, Mentally Able To Make Decisions, Attorney Says
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WJZ) — With the 25th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Marquise Brown, wide receiver out of Oklahoma.

Brown played two seasons with the University of Oklahoma.

In 2018, Brown had 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Ravens traded the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens received the Eagles’ 25th overall pick and a fourth and sixth round pick.

