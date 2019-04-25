Comments
FREDERICK Co., (WJZ) — Frederick County Police are investigating two daytime burglaries at homes in Myersville and Middletown.
Officials said one happened on Pine Valley Court and the other less than seven miles away on Canada Hill Road.
In both cases the residents were not home. Detectives believe the suspect(s) may have contacted other homes in the area and possibly approached or knocked on doors to see which homes to rob.
Police ask anyone in the area to review any home security footage and report any suspicious behavior.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stears at 301-600-6403.