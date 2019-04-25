BREAKINGFBI Raids Mayor Pugh's Home, Baltimore City Hall
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Frederick County Police Department, Robbery

FREDERICK Co., (WJZ) — Frederick County Police are investigating two daytime burglaries at homes in Myersville and Middletown.

Officials said one happened on Pine Valley Court and the other less than seven miles away on Canada Hill Road.

In both cases the residents were not home. Detectives believe the suspect(s) may have contacted other homes in the area and possibly approached or knocked on doors to see which homes to rob.

Police ask anyone in the area to review any home security footage and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stears at 301-600-6403.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s