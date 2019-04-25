LATESTBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Physically, Mentally Able To Make Decisions, Attorney Says
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day with a mix of clouds and some sun is now overcast.

Some showers will move through the region overnight. Tomorrow a cold front will approach the area and create showers, and some potentially gusty heavy thunderstorms.

Rainfall may total over an inch in some places. Gusty winds will also be evident with some of the storms, that could cause local damage.

Please pay attention to the forecast and any warnings that may be issued tomorrow.

A breezy cooler, but sunny, Saturday will follow the stormy Friday.

Have a nice weekend! Bob Turk.

