BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no carnival next month at White Marsh Mall.
The event is canceled after 26 people were arrested on Easter Sunday at Eastpoint Mall Carnival, which is run by the same company, “Jolly Shows”.
However, Jolly Shows still has the carnival listed on its event website with the option to buy tickets.
The Carnival at White Marsh Mall was scheduled for May 8 to May 19.