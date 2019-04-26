Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a backyard of a vacant home in Southwest Baltimore.
Baltimore police officers responded to the 300 block of Furrow Street around 12:38 a.m. Friday after a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire.
When they arrived they found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds in the back yard.
He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.