  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Michael Busch, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A panel has chosen an Annapolis alderwoman to fill a vacancy in the Maryland House of Delegates after the death of House Speaker Michael Busch earlier this month.

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee chose Shaneka Henson late Thursday night.

The committee selected Henson from 14 candidates who applied. The vote was 11-1.

The panel will send Henson’s nomination to Gov. Larry Hogan to make the appointment official.

A special session of the General Assembly is scheduled for next week to choose a new speaker of the House.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s