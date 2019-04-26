Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Director of the Department of Transportation, Michelle Pourciau, submitted her resignation on Friday.
German Virgil, Public Information Officer of Baltimore City Department of Transportation, confirmed her resignation.
Virgil said that Frank Murphy will serve as Acting Director of the Department of Transportation.
Virgil released a statement to WJZ, saying:
“I can confirm that Ms. Pourciau has submitted her resignation. Mr. Frank Murphy will serve as Acting Director of the Department of Transportation.”
