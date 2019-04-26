  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Healthy Holly, Local TV, Mayor Catherine Pugh, Talkers, UMMS


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Catherine Pugh has yet to be seen in public and made no comment one day after federal agents raided her two homes and her offices at Baltimore City Hall, but her lawyer promised an update next week.

Her personal attorney, Steve Silverman, said Friday that a decision won’t come until at least next Tuesday.

“We are just trying to get to a level of physical and mental stability so she can make material decisions about what she wants to do next,“ Silverman said. “I know what she wants to do is in the best interest of Baltimore City.”

Silverman said Mayor Pugh, “is not able to think clearly and not physically up to the task to make major decisions such as this. I know where her heart is. She’s a soulful person. She cares deeply about the city despite what some people think. Right now, she truly is ill.“

Mayor Pugh has not been seen outside of her northwest Baltimore home in weeks but was reportedly inside Thursday morning when FBI and IRS agents raided the residence.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Other searches were also conducted at Mayor Pugh’s second home, City Hall and other offices that she has been in.

So far no criminal charges have been filed in the month-long controversy surrounding the mayor’s book deal with UMMS.

Baltimore’s Political leaders have called on Mayor Pugh to resign.

“This is an embarrassment to the city,” Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott said. “The City of Baltimore needs to move on from this issue, the issues all around the mayor. The mayor should resign immediately.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Kimberly Eiten

Comments (3)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:27 am

    Get it thru your head, NO ONE FEELS SORRY FOR YOU, JUST DISGUST!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Stop faking it, your true colors are shining thru…SEW WHAT YOU REAP!!

    Reply
  3. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 27, 2019 at 11:03 am

    Your fake performance just might earn you that academy award, SORRY though your attorney won’t be getting one, he needs to brush up on his acting lessons…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s