BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — It’s the United States’ favorite day to celebrate Mexican culture, but it’s not, as many believe, Mexico’s Independence Day — that comes Sept. 16.
Cinco de Mayo instead commemorates a significant military victory, in which the Mexican army defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Want to celebrate the occasion and show off your newfound knowledge of Mexican history? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best Mexican restaurants in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own methodology. Use our list to score a delicious Cinco de Mayo meal.
1. Cocina Luchadoras
Topping the list is Cocina Luchadoras. Located at 253 S. Broadway St. in Fells Point, the Mexican spot is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp.
2. Taqueria El Sabor Del Parque
Next up is Canton’s Taqueria el Sabor del Parque, situated at 2901 Eastern Ave. With four stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Cinco De Mayo Restaurant
Cinco De Mayo Restaurant, a Mexican spot in Fells Point, is another go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1718 Eastern Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Cinco De Mayo Tacqueria Y Tortilleria
Over in Highlandtown, check out Cinco De Mayo Tacqueria Y Tortilleria, which has earned four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot at 408 S. Highland Ave.
