



The University of Maryland, College Park is preparing to celebrate its academics, research, arts and athletics.

The University will host Maryland Day on Saturday with almost 400 free featured events open to families, children and prospective students.

For one day only, anyone can be a student at College Park and participate in a “chemathon,” insect petting zoo or “gymkana.”

The University of Maryland’s “gymkana” team performs gymnastics stunts and features students from all across campus. However, some of the participants have no formal gymnastics training.

“We go around to schools in Maryland, mostly elementary and middle, to spread this message of healthy living,” a member of the team said. “We perform gymnastics and acrobatic shows.”

Another big attraction at Maryland Day is an event in which participants can extinguish a live fire.

“For the kids, it’s just an opportunity for them to be there close to the fire,” a member of the live fire event said. “We actually hold the extinguisher.”

Last year, 75,000 people visited the campus for Maryland Day. The event this year runs from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

“Every school and college will have something going on,” a spokesperson for the University of Maryland, said. “Testudo will be out here as well so you can get a selfie with Testudo.”

For a full list of events, you can click here.