REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Owings Mills man died Thursday when his landscape trailer caught fire while he was cutting grass.

George Louis Kelley of the unit block of Montrose Ave was found dead at the scene, county officials said.

The landscape contractor died after a spark ignited gasoline vapors of the trailer he was operating in the 300 block of Bonnie Meadow Circle.

Baltimore County Fire crews responded at 10:12 a.m. where they found the 23-foot trailer on fire.

Firefighters used foam to bring the flames under control.

Investigators learned Kelley, who worked for GK Enterprise Landscape Co , was cutting grass in the neighborhood. Witnesses saw him go to the trailer just before it erupted into flames. They said he didn’t come out.

Kelley was trying to connect a 100-gallon gasoline tank pump to the lawnmower batter when the spark ignited.

 

 

 

 

