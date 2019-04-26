  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland football team will conclude its first spring camp under Head Coach Michael Locksley with the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.

The game will start at noon at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

This will be Locksley’s first season as head coach of the Terrapins.

Locksley was the former offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

He played defensive back at Towson State for four years and will enter his 28th season as a coach this fall.

Locksley takes over a program that went 5-7 season.

