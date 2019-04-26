BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland MS-13 Gang member was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for a violent racketeering conspiracy, including murders.
Oscar Delgado-Perez, 26, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise known as MS-13.
According to his plea agreement, Delgado-Perez was a member of the Sailors clique of MS-13. He admitted that he conspired with other members and associates to participate in numerous acts in furtherance of racketeering conspiracy including extortion and murder.
Delgado-Perez and other members of MS-13 conspired to murder an individual who they believed to be a member of a rival gang.
On June 16, 2016, a co-conspirator lured the victim into a wooded area where he was stabbed multiple times by Delgado-Perez and other members of MS-13.
According to the autopsy report, the injuries to the victim included approximately 153 sharp force injuries consisting of stab wounds, puncture wounds and cutting wounds.
The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
MS-13 is a gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador with members operating throughout the State of Maryland.