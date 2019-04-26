Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a chance of severe weather Friday afternoon as rain moves through the Baltimore region.
Rain is expected on and off throughout the day Friday until the afternoon when there’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms, WJZ’s Marty Bass said.
An area of low pressure is blowing a cold front across the region.
Rains and clouds should move out of the area overnight. But you could still wake up to gray skies Saturday morning. But then it’ll clear out.
