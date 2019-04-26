  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Maryland through 9 p.m. Friday.

A round of severe thunderstorms is on its way into the region this afternoon.

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Risk Friday Afternoon

The Maryland counties included in the watch are Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s , Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worchester counties. Baltimore City is also a part of the watch.

Risk of severe thunderstorms over portions of the viewing area through tonight. The potential for damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

