BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A leader in a violent west Baltimore gang was sentenced to life in prison for federal racketeering and drug conspiracy charges including murders and witness intimidation.

Terrell Sivells, 27, of Baltimore, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the violent racketeering enterprise known as Trained To Go.

The racketeering conspiracy included eight murders — one committed by Sivells — as well as drug trafficking.

Sivells and his co-defendants were also convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

According to the evidence presented at their 24-day trial, Sivells and his co-defendants were all members of TTG, a criminal organization that operated in the Sandtown neighborhood of west Baltimore.

Members of the gang engaged in drug distribution and acts of violence including murder, armed robbery and witness intimidation.

As part of the conspiracy, each defendant agreed that a conspirator would commit at least two acts of racketeering activity for TTG.

Evidence at trial showed that Sivells and Montana Barronette served as leaders for TTG.

The evidence proved that between May 20, 2010, and January 9, 2017, Sivells, his co-defendants and other members of TTG committed acts of violence, including eight murders, shootings, armed robbery and witness intimidation.

Sivells was convicted of personally participating in at least one murder.

The remaining defendants convicted at the trial are all from Baltimore and face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the racketeering and drug conspiracies.