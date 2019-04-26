  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest member of the Ravens made it clear at his introduction that he wants to be called “Hollywood,” but it’s not what you might think.

The Ravens’ first-round draft pick Marquise Brown isn’t about flash, but about his hometown in Florida where his unlikely story began.

Brown’s arrival in Baltimore is the latest step on an unlikely journey.

He was drafted by the Ravens in the first round out of the University of Oklahoma where he became a star despite being 5’9″ and 170 lbs.

He was called a miracle baby from the start by his mother who was critically ill at the time of his birth in Hollywood, Florida.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry,” Brown said. “It’s a testament to everything I went through.”

Brown has multiple Ravens connections. He played youth football in south Florida with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He also played in college at Oklahoma with Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr.

A final connection; Brown’s cousin is Antonio Brown – the former Steelers wide receiver and longtime Ravens nemesis.

“I’ve been watching the Ravens,” Brown said. “It’s good to be a Raven.”

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is excited to have Brown on the team.

“It brings an element where we’ll be focusing on adding plays for Marquise,” Roman said.

The Ravens open their season on Sept. 8 in Miami against the Dolphins.

