BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong winds and heavy rains left damage across Baltimore and Harford Counties on Friday, and crews are working to clean up the mess as storm clouds move out.

From Cockeysville to Monkton to Jarrettsville, residents saw trees crash down due to the severe weather.

There was even hail reported in Anne Arundel County.

In Baltimore County, downed trees lined Shepperd Road; and in Harford County, an electrical pole crashed down which blocked part of Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville.

A tree snapped onto a house following Friday’s severe weather.

Friday evening, crews worked to clean up trees blocking Cuba Road in Cockeysville.

Crews worked to clean up debris in roadways following Friday’s storms.

Despite the severe weather, there were no reported injuries.

