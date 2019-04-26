Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather across the northeast region has impacted flights including President Donald Trump.
President Trump’s flight on Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews but his connecting flight on Marine One going back to the White House has been delayed.
BWI said it is also experiencing delays.
The airport said in a tweet that although weather conditions are improving it is continuing to impact flights.
BWI also said that there are one-hour arrival and departure delays due to the weather.
BWI is not the only airport experiencing delays due to weather conditions.
Boston, Philadelphia Toronto and New York airports are also experiencing delays due to weather.
BWI said to contact your airline for more information.