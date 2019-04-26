BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather across the northeast region has impacted flights including President Donald Trump.

President Trump’s flight on Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews but his connecting flight on Marine One going back to the White House has been delayed.

BWI said it is also experiencing delays.

The airport said in a tweet that although weather conditions are improving it is continuing to impact flights.

As of 4:10pm, weather conditions are improving here at BWI Marshall. Weather continues to impact some flights here and at many major airports in the northeast. Please check with your airline for updates. #MDwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/dnyIwsog73 — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) April 26, 2019

BWI also said that there are one-hour arrival and departure delays due to the weather.

Approximately 1 hour arrival and departure delays at BWI Marshall Airport. A line of thunderstorms has passed through the area with conditions improving. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) April 26, 2019

BWI is not the only airport experiencing delays due to weather conditions.

Boston, Philadelphia Toronto and New York airports are also experiencing delays due to weather.

Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto and New York area airports are experiencing delays due to weather. Please contact your airline for more information. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) April 26, 2019

BWI said to contact your airline for more information.