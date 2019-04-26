BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Robert Garris was found guilty Thursday of the second-degree murder of Lamontrey Tynes back in August 2017.
Garris was also convicted of using a handgun in the commission of a crime and for being a prohibited person in possession of a handgun.
Police said around 5 p.m. on August 5, 2019 detectives responded to the intersection of South Carey and Sargeant streets for a reported shooting. Once there, an officer at the scene said he heard the gunshots while driving on his patrol route but could not locate a victim.
Police then received several calls that a shooting happened in the 1200 block of Sargeant Street. They went to that area and found suspected blood, three 9mm shell casings, a car door handle, and a projectile.
Meanwhile, another officer was called to the University Of Maryland Medical Center after a shooting victim was left inside a car deserted at the Emergency Room entrance, according to authorities. He was in the back seat with a gunshot wound in his chest.
The victim was identified as Lamontrey Tynes. He died at the hospital.
A police investigation showed that hours before the shooting, several people were robbed of money and prescription drugs in the same area as the shooting crime scene. The victims told police that Tynes had confronted Garris because he suspected he had something to do with the robbery.
Witnesses told authorities Garris shot Tynes during the argument.
Garris’ sentencing is scheduled for July 2, 2019. He faces 75 years for the crimes.