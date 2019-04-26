Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A toddler was apparently injured by broken glass after a car was shot in Baltimore on Friday night, according to police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A toddler was apparently injured by broken glass after a car was shot in Baltimore on Friday night, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the area of Oliver Street and N. Montford Ave, according to police.
Police said that the adults who were involved in the incident are not being cooperative.
A spokesperson released a statement Friday that said:
“There was a confirmed shooting.The toddler in the vehicle appears to have been injured as a result of broken glass. Unfortunately, adults connected with the incident are being uncooperative at this time. Once the specifics have been confirmed a press release will be sent.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook